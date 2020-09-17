OMAK — Firefighters have reached 80% containment for the 189,592-acre Cold Springs Fire, which started Sept. 6. Smoke cleared enough on Wednesday to fly a recon plane over the burned area, according to a report by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Crews did not find any “areas of concern” while checking for flare-ups and looking at containment lines on their recon flight, according to the report.
Evacuation levels have been lowered to Level 1 — be ready, according to the report. Roads are still closed to non-local traffic in the fire area. The fire destroyed 78 homes.
The 223,730-acre Pearl Hill Fire, which burned several homes in Bridgeport, was at 94% containment as of Wednesday.