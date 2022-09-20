View of a Canadian $20 note from 1935, featuring a portrait 8-years-old Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth), which will be auctioned later this month

A Canadian $20 note from 1935, featuring a portrait of 8-year-old Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth), which will be auctioned later this month is seen in this undated handout picture.

 Handout via Reuters

OTTAWA — The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth has collectors scrambling to secure rare coins and bills bearing her likeness, even as her portrait is set to remain in circulation for years to come on money throughout the Commonwealth.

Coin dealers say demand for rare-issue notes and coins — such as such as a pre-World War II Canadian $20 bill featuring Elizabeth as a child or Australia's Platinum Jubilee 50-cent coin — has surged since the queen died in Scotland on Sept. 8.



