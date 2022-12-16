MONITOR — The fire in the former Collins Fruit warehouse on Main Street in Monitor is ongoing as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.
"The roof has collapsed in, it's just four walls and a big fire pit," said Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher.
The initial report of the fire came in around 1 a.m. Thursday after a fire was visible from Highway 2/97.
Mosher said the fruit warehouse housed two tenants, Boswell's Furniture warehouse and Evergreen Production, a marijuana growing operation. According to Mosher, the building was “all sawdust insulation,” which is considered a combustible material. The building is a total loss.
The Chelan County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. There were no injuries reported.
Main Street in Monitor was closed from the intersection of Warehouse Road and Pioneer Road to Highway 2/97 Thursday. According to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar, in the early hours Thursday morning, nearby residents were asked to shelter in place while crews battled the fire. Chelan County Fire District 6, WVFD, Cashmere Fire Department and Chelan County Fire District 3 responded to the fire.
The warehouse fire is at least the seventh fruit warehouse fire since 2015. The last warehouse destroyed by fire was in 2019 when a Blue Bird warehouse in Peshastin fire sustained damages over $17 million.
