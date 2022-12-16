221215-newslocal-monitorfire 01.jpg
Firefighters from Cashmere spray water on a warehouse fire in Monitor early Thursday morning. The building was completely gutted in the fire.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

MONITOR — The fire in the former Collins Fruit warehouse on Main Street in Monitor is ongoing as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. 

"The roof has collapsed in, it's just four walls and a big fire pit," said Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher.



