ENTIAT — Snow and fire ecology might seem like an odd pair, but the two made for a perfect winter morning on Saturday.
About a dozen people out on snowshoes and explored the Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center in Entiat in an event hosted by the Entiat Public Library.
The center, which opened in 1991, features trails, three relocated fire lookouts, an amphitheater and educational information about wildfires.
Dave Spies, the center’s board president, led the group, stopping to point out natural features and teach the group about wildfires. He said events like these are crucial to raising awareness about the center.
“Part of the problem we have with museums everywhere in the country is that people don't want to stop off the road and look at stuff anymore,” he said. “You have to have some kind of event to bring people like this to teach them about whatever your focus is.”
Entiat Librarian Magi Clark, who organized the event, said her hope was that it would help people realize what resources are available in the community.
“With the library not being able to do as many indoor things, we're just focusing on a lot of outreach,” Clark said. “Of course, you don't become a librarian if you don’t love books, but my side quest is always trying to get outdoors more.”
She currently holds a weekly “walking book club” where participants read a book and then take a walk while discussing it. Once the weather warms up, her goal is to start outdoor storytimes and a kids' nature journalism program.
Spies said the center is working on several future projects, including a trail to the bluffs behind the property and building an interactive community center. However, to make those dreams a reality, Spies said the center will need community support and volunteers. Those interested in getting involved can visit the center’s website, columbiabreakswildfire.com.
“Our biggest accomplishment is that we're still here, when you consider it's all volunteer time,” Spies said. “Once people get involved, they’re excited about the place and want to keep it going.”
Entiat resident Alexis Vasquez, whose mother is on the center’s board, grew up coming to the center and now frequently visits along with her two children, ages 4 and 7. She said having a place so close to home where her kids can get outside and she can meet her neighbors has been a huge benefit.
“You can come here, have lunch here and have your whole day here and feel like you're out of town when you're really kind of right in town,” Vasquez said. “I would say, 10/10; I would highly recommend it. Not only do you get out into nature, which is a huge plus right now anyway, but you learn so much about the area.”