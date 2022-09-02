NCW — Columbia River and other waterway recreationists should be mindful of changing river conditions, according to the Chelan and Douglas County PUDs.
As summer fades, Chelan County PUD said it’s expecting river flows to reduce and change quickly. Additionally, energy demand is higher than normal due to the heat.
“We may experience more fluctuations upstream of Rock Island and Rocky Reach dams over Labor Day and into next week,” said Janet Jaspers, director of energy operations planning and trading, in a news release. “We try to do whatever we can within our license requirements to support electric grid reliability while balancing a broad range of regional interests.”
Changing river conditions can impact docks and boat launches, as well as swimmers.
"With the hot weather and holiday weekend, please be aware of elevation fluctuations as we balance the multiple interests of the reservoir," a Douglas County PUD social media post stated. "Boaters must use care when launching and piloting boats in the Wells Reservoir and directly below Wells Dam."
The Wells Dam forebay dropped about 3 feet between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, from 781 to 778 feet, according to the Douglas County PUD website, bit.ly/wellsrecreation.
"The normal maximum water elevation at the upstream face of the dam is 781 feet above sea level and the normal minimum elevation is 771," it states. "The forebay is usually operated in the upper elevations of the allowable range."
The Chelan County PUD provided safety tips:
If docking on shore, check conditions every few minutes to ensure you don’t get stranded.
Stay at least 400 feet away from dams on the river.
Consider any area within 100 yards from the shoreline as a no-wake zone.
Watch for debris and other hazards on the water – assign someone on your boat as a spotter to help.
People can download the PUD’s free current app, which includes real-time information about river flows, boat launches and lake levels. Visit chelanpud.org/app for information.
