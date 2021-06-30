TONASKET — Starting Friday, campfires will be banned outside of developed campgrounds in the Colville National Forest.
The restrictions are in place to prevent a large wildfire as temperatures rise and U.S. Forest Service personnel see an increase in dry and flammable vegetation, according to an agency news release. People cannot use charcoal grills under these restrictions, but propane or white gas stoves and lanterns are allowed.
Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed in National Forests and motorists should not park or drive through dry grass or vegetation, according to the news release. Hot parts of vehicles can start fires.