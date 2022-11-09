LYNX RELEASE 3

A Canada lynx, trapped in Canada, is released from a transport crate by Michael Finley near Inchelium earlier this year. The lynx is part of a reintroduction program undertaken by the Colville Confederated Tribes.

 The Spokesman-Review/Jesse Tinsley

INCHELIUM — Since October, 10 Canada lynx have been released into the Kettle Range as part of a five-year tribal effort to reintroduce the felines into Washington State.

On Nov. 4, tribal biologists captured an adult male in Canada and released him into the Kettle Mountains the following day. With that release, the tribe has completed its 2022 lynx capture work, said Rose Piccinini senior wildlife biologist and project lead for the Colville Confederated Tribes. Since the project started in 2021, tribal officials have released 17 lynx.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.