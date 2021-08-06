The North Star Fire, which burned 218,138 acres over two months, during the first week of September 2015. The Colville Confederated Tribes filed a lawsuit Monday against the United States for damages from the North Star and Tunk Block fires.
NESPELEM — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the United States for damages from the North Star and Tunk Block fires.
The fires burned more than 240,000 acres on the Colville Reservation in 2015. The Colvilles allege that the U.S. failed to fulfill legally required duties before and after the fires, according to a press release from the Tribes.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, also alleges that the U.S. failed to provide adequate firefighting resources for the Colville Reservation by prioritizing off-reservation, non-trust property over the Tribes’ trust forests.
The North Star and Tunk Block fires began in August 2015 and burned more than 590 square miles and 800 million board feet of the Tribes’ commercial timber over a two-month period.
The lost timber was 20% of the commercial timber on the Colville Reservation and is the largest fire-related timber loss on any Indian reservation in recorded history, according to a news release.
Colville Business Council Chairman Andrew Joseph Jr. said the fires also caused long term damage to cultural resources on the Reservation.
“Tribal members hunt, fish and gather food and medicine throughout the Colville Reservation,” he said in a news release. “In many areas the fires burned so hot that they sterilized the soil and created a moonscape. It will take decades for our resources to completely recover in those areas.”
He added the United States’ insufficient preparation for and response to the 2015 fires have not been addressed and that the Colville Tribes remain gravely concerned about ongoing and future wildfires on the Colville Reservation.
The Colville Reservation is currently dealing with the impacts of two active fires — the Chuweah Creek Fire and Summit Trail Fire. The Chuweah Creek Fire is 92% contained and destroyed five homes and burned 36,752 acres. The Summit Trail Fire is 18% contained and burned 28,036 acres, threatening 236 homes and other structures.
“We hope this lawsuit will result in the Department of the Interior finally living up to its trust responsibilities to the Colville Tribes,” Joseph said
