Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tuesday saw some of the last remaining major party primaries of 2022. The headline event of the night wasnt a primary, however: It was a ballot measure in Kansas, and it was a big victory for abortion rights.

Elections can be important because of their immediate effects, or because of how political actors will interpret them — or both. This was both. The immediate substantive effect is straightforward: Kansas voters refused to change the state constitution to say there is no right to an abortion, so the state will remain a haven for abortion rights.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?