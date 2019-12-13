WENATCHEE — In the largest project ever for the county’s road department, the Chelan County Commission this week called for bids to replace the aging West Cashmere Bridge, more commonly known to locals as the Goodwin Road bridge.
The $25.5 million project is expected to take 20 months with construction anticipated to start in March after demolition of the old bridge, according to a news release from the county.
The 1929 vintage bridge has been declared “functionally obsolete” and has height and weight restrictions that prohibit its use by freight trucks, school buses and some emergency response vehicles.
“We had a pre-ad showing on Dec. 4, at the bridge that garnered a lot of interest from contractors around the state,” Eric Pierson, county public works director said in a statement.
Bids, accepted until Jan. 21, will be opened at the regular commission meeting.