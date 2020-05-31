OKANOGAN — The chairman of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners reposted a photo of a bloodstained truck with the words “just drove through Minneapolis didn’t see any protesters,” on Friday. Within a day, a crowd of roughly 500 commenters quickly condemned the post.
In response to community feedback, Chairman Jim DeTro said in a phone interview that people have misinterpreted the photo.
“My message to them is get a real life,” he said. “If you’re that full of hatred and disrespect, go find somebody else to pick on.”
The day of the post, dozens of protesters, sparked by the death of George Floyd, marched around Wenatchee. Many other protests were also happening nationwide.
Some commenting on DeTro’s post asked him to resign his job as a county commissioner. DeTro said those commentators are radical progressive leftists who want to “jump on their hatred and self-implied interpretations.”
He said those who are quick to judge are the haters who have to live with themselves. “I watch this stuff all the time being a county commissioner,” he said.
DeTro also has a message for those who posted he should be voted out: "Guess what? I'm not up for election this year. They're not even smart enough to figure that type of stuff out."
Looking back, DeTro said, instead of reposting the photo without writing anything, he should have added in exactly what his thoughts were when looking at the photo. “I should have posted ‘hey, I’ve been a trucker for 46 years and evidently this guy hit a large animal,’” he said.
Detro said the trucker who originally took the photo obviously hit a deer or a cow, snapped the picture and made a wise remark. Anybody in the trucking business can look at that photo and automatically know it hit an animal, he said.
“I just saw it and reposted it,” he said.