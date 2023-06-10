 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece top story

'Communities die if they don't grow': Lack of affordable housing and how it tangles a knot in a well oiled community machine

230610-newslocal-affordable 03.jpg
Buy Now

An eviction notice, posted in English and Spanish at the entrance to the Ninth Street Trailer Park in Wenatchee, reminds residents that their time is running out in July 2007. Part of the property became the Riverside 9 Apartments.

 World file photo/Christine Pratt
230610-newslocal-affordable 01.jpg
Buy Now

Signs at the intersection of Sunset Highway and Highway 2 advertise real estate opportunities for the Wenatchee Valley on May 22, 2023.

NCW — Click on a chosen web browser, type in Zillow or Redfin, a real estate site go-to, and scan the list of homes for sale in Chelan or Douglas counties. A price tag for several homes less than 1,000 square feet climb into the $300,000s, and most homes for sale in the two-county area come with a number topping at least $400,000.

Some people consider “affordable” to be a subjective word. Here are some definitions and statistics to nail down sturdier objectivity:

230610-newslocal-affordable 02.jpg
Buy Now

Garten Haus Apartments is an affordable housing unit complex for seniors in Leavenworth. The Housing Authority of Chelan County added eight units and rehabilitated the existing 32 units.
NINTH STREET TRAILER PARK
Buy Now

Workers for Bremmer Construction demolish and truck away debris from mobile homes that have been cleared of asbestos at the old Ninth Street trailer park in Wenatchee in March 2009. Part of the property became the Riverside 9 Apartments.
230610-newslocal-affordable 05.jpg
Buy Now

In Malaga, a dump truck owned by a local real estate business sits in an old fruit orchard being removed of trees on May 19, 2023.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred