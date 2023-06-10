'Communities die if they don't grow': Lack of affordable housing and how it tangles a knot in a well oiled community machine

NCW — Click on a chosen web browser, type in Zillow or Redfin, a real estate site go-to, and scan the list of homes for sale in Chelan or Douglas counties. A price tag for several homes less than 1,000 square feet climb into the $300,000s, and most homes for sale in the two-county area come with a number topping at least $400,000.
Some people consider “affordable” to be a subjective word. Here are some definitions and statistics to nail down sturdier objectivity:
- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines affordable housing as an occupant paying no more than 30% of their gross income for housing.
- Median income per household for Chelan and Douglas counties was reported around $65,000 in 2021 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
- From 2017-2022, the median home sales price in the two-county area jumped by 66% while the median household income only inched up by 17% in the same time span, Our Valley Our Future reported (the report cited Pacific-Appraisal Associates and U.S. Census Bureau).
The housing crisis and related problems
“Right now, things are not affordable for the vast majority of people. Most of the homes for sale right now are $400,000 and above,” said Steve Maher, local nonpartisan community organization, Our Valley Our Future, coordinator. “A household making $65,000 is not going to be able to afford that. The kind of homes that are being built are not the ones people really need or can afford. We don’t have the housing inventory that we need right now.”
The three- or four-bedroom homes with a for sale sign staked in the front yard are not the kind of homes people, like millennials or seniors, need or can afford, Maher said. Nor are the skeleton frames of brand new homes cropping up in the valley that start at half a million dollars. People are desperate for housing and overextending themselves by funneling 50-60% of their income into homes that “are too big for them,” because there is nothing else on the market, Maher said, based on survey respondents.
“Some people think that affordable housing is really just for our lower-income residents, but it’s the entire range,” said Curtis Lillquist, East Wenatchee community development director. “We need to have housing that’s affordable for teachers, housing that’s affordable for nurses and that looks different for people that are working retail or other jobs in the community. So we have to be taking a look at all of those ranges.”
The convoluted housing market and sparse affordable homes available continue to tangle a knot in the fabric of the Wenatchee Valley community — causing a domino effect that impacts more than just frustrated buyers having to consider bleeding out more than 50% of their income for a Chelan County or Douglas County zip code.
Community members cozy in a beloved home with an easily managed mortgage and steady, solid income are not untouched by the housing crisis, Maher added, but most aren’t connecting the dots.
“If you don’t have housing for everybody in your community, your community can lose its soul and businesses suffer, the economy suffers. Even people that have a nice home, a great job; they can’t get a medical appointment for four months because the hospital doesn’t have enough nurses and doctors and other employees. That’s because of housing,” Maher said. “People like communities where they can get their creature comforts and needs taken care of — barber shops or restaurants. To keep a community humming and vibrant, you’ve got to have affordable housing.”
Employment dips for businesses, the potential for herds relocating and even healthcare availability impacts are problems that spin off from under the overarching umbrella of the housing crisis.
“If you look in the outlying communities, like Leavenworth and Chelan, (there’s) the inability of service workers to live in the community they work in,” said Alicia McRae, Housing Authority of Chelan County executive director. “We work closely with the smaller communities to address that issue, but it’s an ongoing problem that takes several players to meet the need.”
Of the more than 1,500 Our Valley Our Future survey respondents, 62% of participants considered relocation due to the housing crisis. Of the 62%, 73% were between 18-34 years old. The longest waitlist for housing through the Housing Authority of Chelan County is for low-income seniors and the “missing middle,” McRae said. The missing middle are people who make 80% or more of the median income, but don’t make enough to afford the current rent or home ownership prices.
“The risk of that is that the most vulnerable in our community that are serving us, they’re the folks that are working as nurses, working in education, working at our restaurants. They’re not able to find a place to live here locally,” said Thom Nees, executive manager of Wenatchee-based Common Ground Community Housing Trust.
“You double down on the challenge because you add the commute and the cost of transportation to their already financially challenged situation. I think that (commuters) also, tangentially, impacts our carbon footprint.”
Housing has topped out as a top priority for candidates in the last four or five election cycles, Nees said. The city of East Wenatchee pinned affordable housing as one of its six focus areas in its latest strategic plan in 2021. The city of Wenatchee is working with partners like neighboring East Wenatchee, Chelan County and Our Valley Our Future to tackle the housing crisis. The recently expired OVOF five-year action plan (2016-2021) earmarked housing as a targeted complex project and the second five-year plan, 2022-2026, includes housing again, because “obviously things are not much better,” Maher said.
“Communities die if they don’t grow. It impacts people individually, but also it’s the overall community,” Maher said. “To have enough affordable housing is the only way you’re going to grow. People are going to leave and you’re going to end up with a community of just certain kinds of incomes.”
Recommendations
Our Valley Our Future facilitates a housing solution group, which is a cross-pollination effort with public, private, nonprofit sectors and community members.
“We (the housing solution group) went out and got a grant from Chelan County to help us with a community awareness campaign and also a new report that will list 15-18 recommendations to the community, to the decision-makers on how to add more housing inventory here,” Maher said.
A construction trades program to create needed construction workers locally is on the list of possible options by the housing solutions group. Another recommendation is to supply more diverse housing, like townhomes, which are “a good example of infill within a community while still blending into the existing neighborhoods,” Maher said.
The city of East Wenatchee and Wenatchee adopted a multi-family housing tax exemption program, which provides an incentive to build low to moderate-income, multifamily units; a recommendation from OVOF’s housing solutions group includes expanding the program into other communities.
“It’s an incentive on their property taxes to build where the city needs it and the type of housing the city needs,” Lillquist said. “Our program allows for an eight-year exemption if 20% of the housing units are affordable to low- or moderate-income households and a 12-year exemption if 30% of the units are affordable for low to moderate income.”
An additional 17,000 homes will need to be built in Chelan and Douglas counties in the next 20 years for the local housing inventory to meet the “medium” speed of population growth; a new metric passed down from the Washington state Department of Commerce related to a change in the Growth Management Act, House Bill 1220.
To keep with the pace of the “high” trajectory for population growth, nearly 30,000 homes will need to be added to the two-county area in the next two decades, the Department of Commerce reported. These new homes will be needed at all income levels, including those making 80% or less of the area median income. Jurisdictions will have to update their comprehensive plans to actively plan for all income level housing by June 2026.
“Previously, we just had to plan for the next 20 years of growth and update our comprehensive plans, identify how many housing units we might need and then make sure we have enough capacity to meet that demand,” said Stephen Neuenschwander, city of Wenatchee planning manager. “This time around, we have an added responsibility to plan directly for all segments of our population, all income ranges. That adds a certain amount of complexity to this process.”
The “great” update to the Growth Management Act, Neuenschwander said, allows jurisdictions to “take a hard look” at comprehensive plans and the ability to meet the community’s needs. The process to update the plan will take years of working alongside Chelan County, elected and appointed officials and the community, according to Neuenschwander. Public engagement throughout the process will include surveying, assisted by Our Valley Our Future, workshops and listening sessions.
“I think we’re going to have really exciting, really important conversations about affordable housing and how we look to the future and provide opportunities for everyone that wants to live here to be able to be here,” Neuenschwander said.
Projects underway
The cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are also working collaboratively to plump up housing inventory, across the income spectrum, including on pre-approved accessory dwelling unit plans. The goal of the pre-approved plan is to issue a permit for one of the ADUs within 48-72 hours, Lillquist said, “to get moving (on building) as quickly as possible.”
“(There’s) a lot of different programs and they’re all different tools at different parts of our industry. All of the things we’re looking at are at different tiers and different segments to try to address the overall need for housing,” said Laura Gloria, city of Wenatchee city manager. “ADUs are really great tools for a homeowner that has additional land that wants to get some additional rent and add to the housing stock. The multi-family tax exemption, for developers, that's something you’re looking at the private market to help add, whether it's condos or apartments.”
Housing built with certain income brackets in mind are already underway, thanks to the Housing Authority of Chelan County. The housing authority finished a 66-unit apartment complex, Mountain View Family Housing apartments, in Entiat for a combination of low-income families and low-income agricultural workers. In Leavenworth, the Housing Authority tacked on an additional eight units and rehabilitated 32 existing units for the Garden Haus Apartments for seniors.
“The (Bavarian Village) housing was at risk of losing its affordable status — which would’ve been terrible for the community of Leavenworth, because they have very little affordable housing,” McRae said. “We were able to purchase that property and we’re in the process of rehabilitating that.”
In a similar vein, housing trusts that operate as nonprofits, like Wenatchee’s Common Ground and Chelan Valley Housing Trust, provide an opportunity for people of moderate to low income to be able to live in an area that they serve, said Scott Meyers, Chelan Valley Housing Trust executive director. A family or individual purchases the lower-cost home, but the land the home sits on stays with the community trust.
“You’re now able to build wealth during that time you’re living in the (housing trust) home and give them (the homeowners) the opportunity to step into a market rate home (later); where they couldn’t do it now, a little bit of assistance now, gives them the opportunity to do it later,” Nees said.
Housing trusts lean on cash donations, land donations or purchasing land at a discounted price. Common Ground is also interested in renovating homes in disrepair to flip back to the community at a lower price.
"We’re finding that as people retire or move out of the community for other opportunities, we’re having a very difficult time replacing workforce with on-site workers. We have a lot of people moving in to work remotely. That’s all fine, but it makes it difficult for us to have a functioning city," Meyers said. "We need a solution sooner than later because our essential workers — police, teachers and sanitation workers — are short-staffed right now."
The state 2023-2025 capital budget earmarked $40 million for homeownership opportunities, which housing trusts can leverage for funds, Nees added. The state passed House Bill 6095, which is legislation that gives local jurisdictions, like the city of East Wenatchee or Chelan County, to gift surplus land to community housing trusts, like Common Ground and Chelan Valley Housing Trust.
“Government is not going to step in and be a community land developer,” Nees said. “What we get to do is step in and take some of that burden off, with the partnership of funding that can come alongside that and help solve this challenge that we have.”
Chelan Valley Housing Trust is preparing to break ground on six townhomes, as well as putting two single family homes on the market by fall 2023. According to Meyers, CVHT is also working to start a development of more than 40 mixed-income homes in 2024. Common Ground acquired .4 acres in April through a grant from Chelan County with the goal to put up eight cottage units to run at a lower price point than the market rate. The project will cost in the ballpark of $2-2.25 million to complete the project, Nees added.
“We are, as a community, fatigued by the problem. There’s no one solution (for our housing crisis),” Nees said. “What Common Ground does is bring a solution to the table that I think has the potential of giving some hope in our community to say there are some solutions out there and we need to be creative and move forward with those solutions. We need to think innovatively and partnership is what this is about.”
Bottom line
Organizations and government entities collaborating to leverage the shared bundle of resources, tools and recommendations to mend solutions for the housing crisis was a shared sentiment from each person interviewed for this article.
“We’re all learning that affordable housing is not any one entity, no jurisdiction, no organization is going to be able to do it all themselves,” Lillquist said. “It’s going to take a team effort in the Valley on all different aspects of housing in order to help solve this issue.”
Do you have any questions about affordable housing or possible solutions? Do you have any ideas for possible solutions to the affordable housing crisis? Join us for the forum on the 15th, ask a question in advance or jump in the conversation on NABUR.