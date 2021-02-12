The following conversation comes from NABUR, The Wenatchee World’s online discussion forum. You can join the conversation by going to wwrld.us/NABUR.
As more Wenatchee Valley residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine, The Wenatchee World asked NABUR members to share their vaccination experiences. Members shared frustration when scheduling appointments, but praised the vaccination process as quick and efficient.
“I am a big believer in prevention so received the first COVID shot at the vaccination site at Town Toyota Center earlier this week [Feb. 2]. Really a well run operation & very little if any waiting in-line & drove away about 25 minutes after I arrived. Only side effect was a little soreness at injection site the next day, then it disappeared. What I love about this site is that you automatically receive a date/appointment for your second dose while getting the first dose, so there's no need to go on-line and register again.” — Priscilla J.
“Getting the appointment is the hard part. The shot process was smooth and easy. We were in and out in less than 25 minutes. Everyone was great at [Town Toyota Center] and very helpful. We both had a sore arm the next day but that's a very small price to pay. Still one shot and a waiting period to go, but being over that first hurdle is an incredible relief.” — Bob D.
“I made an appointment on Jan. 25, went to Central WA Hospital at 3 p.m. [I] went straight through, got the Pfizer vaccine, waited 15 minutes and left happy! I was so impressed with the organization and smoothness of the whole operation! I was told that all the workers involved were Confluence employees. Good job, Confluence!” — Patricia V.E.
"I feel great. Walked up around 5:30 p.m., hoping for a no show vaccine and got it! Little sore at the injection site, other than that, no problem. Ready for the second dose in 3 weeks, then plan to travel." — Vic R.C.