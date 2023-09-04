EAST WENATCHEE — A Venezuelan refugee family of 13 living in squalor now has their basic needs met thanks to the generosity of community members, some of whom identified with their plight.
Johana and Carlos Perez arrived in East Wenatchee in March, staying at the time in a tiny, ramshackle RV with seven of their children, ages 2 to 17.
Their oldest son, age 20, joined them in June with his wife and two children, also from Venezuela, making the same trip his parents and siblings did, tightening an already crowded travel trailer.
Not everyone could fit inside, so some older members would take turns sleeping outside.
Leticia Esquivel is a migration graduation specialist with the Eastmont School District. Her job is to help migrant students stay on track to graduate. When the children started school in the spring, she worked with the two teenage daughters, ages 14 and 15.
The girls had told her about their life in Venezuela. The violence they witnessed and the poor conditions they lived in.
"It was sad how normal they talked about it," Leticia Esquivel said. "That's how their lives there were."
Leticia and her colleague Gloria Espinoza, who also works with the girls, helped get new clothing for the family. When they went to their home, they were shocked by their living conditions.
"We were in tears when we left," Leticia Esquivel said. "They didn't have basic things."
They told their boss Mayra Navarro-Gomez, the assistant director of special programs at Eastmont School District, about the family's living conditions. Since then, Navarro-Gomez has worked to connect the family to resources and assistance.
"We felt that this was bigger than us," Esquivel said.
Their situation hit close to home for Esquivel because she comes from an immigrant family herself.
"I was a migrant student, too," Esquivel said. "My parents came here from Mexico and I lived in poverty."
Navarro-Gomez asked her church, the Holy Apostles Catholic Church, in June for some help, and the church donated a cabana tent for outside shelter and cotts for some members when they sleep outside.
"I was just heartbroken, to think about all that they have already endured and knowing this is not the only family going through this process (immigrant families and struggling families) it was really just empathy for the family," Navarro-Gomez said.
That same month, Navarro-Gomez's boss, Matthew Charlton, assistant superintendent of secondary education and director of special programs, sent an email asking school district members if they could donate items to the family.
Many people donated pots and pans, food, blankets, lawn chairs, and sleeping bags.
Navarro-Gomez reached out to Omar Esquivel of Omar's RV Sales for a more adequate trailer. The company donated a fifth-wheel trailer to the family in July.
He said when he heard about the conditions that they were living in, he felt compelled to help and so did his whole staff.
"Hopefully soon they will find something better than that, but at least that will get them a start," Omar Esquivel said.
He said, as an immigrant himself, he empathizes with the family.
"It's tough out there, we know that we went through that," he said.
Omar Esquivel said the trailer is a good one with moderately used air conditioning and heating.
"The guy who traded it in said this is going to serve a good family," Omar Esquivel said. "There was a purpose for that fifth wheel."
Johana and Carlos Perez and their children left Venezuela in 2019 to Colombia to escape violence and political turmoil.
Johana Perez said crime and murder happened all the time in Venezuela and food was scarce.
They lived in a small house in Venezuela and when it rained, the inside would flood.
In Colombia, further violence in the community and schools prompted them to leave in the last quarter of 2022 and join the migration toward the United States to seek refuge.
On foot, it took three and a half months to get from Colombia to Juarez, Mexico. They crossed the infamous Darien Gap in Panama, a 66-mile stretch of jungle between Panama and Colombia.
The voyage was a dangerous one; the family had to beat harsh weather conditions and cross through rivers. Once, while crossing a river when it was raining hard, Johanna's 12-year-old daughter was almost swept away if it weren't for her 17-year-old son to grab his sister on time.
In the jungle, the family often passed by dead bodies of those trying to make the same journey they were who succumbed to the elements or illness. They sometimes accidentally stepped on some bodies.
Johana said her two youngest sons, ages 2 and 4, had severe diarrhea during the voyage but eventually overcame their illnesses.
They reached Juarez in December and joined a refugee encampment along the U.S-Mexico border for three months, waiting to be allowed through.
She said they decided to turn themselves into U.S. Border and Customs Protection's custody after someone tried to attack her 4-year-old son.
They spent around 10 days in a center being vetted.
During that time, they were kept in cages, and her husband's wrists were zip-tied, as were all of the adult men in the center.
She said they felt like they were in jail but understood that it was part of the procedure of being vetted.
When they were allowed to enter the U.S., they departed for Wenatchee as they had friends from Venezuela who lived in the area and told them it was a safe place to live.
Their friends help arrange transportation for them to move to East Wenatchee.
Johana Perez said the dangerous journey to the U.S. was worth the risk because she believed they would eventually be killed or starved in Venezuela.
"I'm happy," Joana Perez said. "My kids are happy, they are healthy, they go to school, and they have clothes on them."