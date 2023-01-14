A whitewater park in Leavenworth is being considered by the Chelan County Natural Resources department on Jan. 18. A conceptual plan for the park located at the Leavenworth Mill Dam site has been drafted along with a feasibility study.
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday will present findings from a study regarding the possible development of a whitewater park in Leavenworth.
The county, alongside consultants, fishery agencies and landowners, have conducted a feasibility study and alternatives analysis on the development of a whitewater park at the historic Leavenworth Mill Dam site or at the Barn Beach Reserve.
A whitewater park is an area that has been “enhanced” for river recreation like “minor manipulation of boulders ... to large pumped courses in artificial channels off-river,” according to the feasibility study published August 2021.
Project concepts for the whitewater park would focus on mill dam rehabilitation and improving the area’s habitat and recreational potential, according to a Chelan County news release.
The feasibility analysis is still in draft form so it can be updated with community feedback.
The meeting is 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Wenatchee River Institute, located 347 Division St. in Leavenworth. People can attend via Zoom, the link available here: wwrld.us/whitewater.
