A whitewater park in Leavenworth is being considered by the Chelan County Natural Resources department on Jan. 18. A conceptual plan for the park located at the Leavenworth Mill Dam site has been drafted along with a feasibility study.

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday will present findings from a study regarding the possible development of a whitewater park in Leavenworth.

The county, alongside consultants, fishery agencies and landowners, have conducted a feasibility study and alternatives analysis on the development of a whitewater park at the historic Leavenworth Mill Dam site or at the Barn Beach Reserve.

