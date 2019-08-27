CHELAN — A Manson-based construction company received a county contract Tuesday to clean up the remaining debris from Slide Ridge.
The Chelan County Commission awarded the $130,055 contract to Batchelor Excavating. A rainstorm in July sent a mudslide across South Lakeshore Road. It took the county almost a week to reopen the road completely. The county engineer’s estimate for the cost of the cleanup was $174,740. Batchelor Excavating beat out four other bidders.
In the future, the county plans to construct a bridge that will allow future landslides to pass under the road, said Josh Patrick, Chelan County Public Works assistant director.