YAKIMA — A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall.
Those gains didn't necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
Another Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist, Bill Bosch, said spring chinook runs met expectations in the Yakima. Despite promising conditions, though, he's not optimistic about many big gains with factors such as warmer water due to climate change and human-caused obstacles for fish not expected to go away.
"We have conversations at the beginning of every year and a lot of times I think people are busy and aren't thinking about the entire year's worth of fisheries," Bosch said. "It gets difficult once the regs have already been promulgated to reverse those."
He said collaboration between tribes and other groups involved in helping the wildlife department create its forecasts and set seasons is probably as good as it's ever been. But Bosch added there's always room for improvement, noting the negative impacts of catch-and-release fishing on salmon already weakened by warm water near the mouth of the Yakima.
Marisa Litz, a biologist for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, said other waterways in Washington, including Baker Lake, Lake Washington and the Fraser River in British Columbia also struggled with lower than forecasted sockeye returns, despite record numbers in both the Columbia and Alaska's Bristol Bay. But she's still encouraged by the 663,252 sockeye that came through the Bonneville Dam, nearly double the preseason forecast and the highest number since records started being kept in 1938.
That enabled the wildlife department to expand its sockeye fishing opportunities at the end of June. Fishing for coho and chinook also proved to be quite plentiful this summer.
"It's really exciting news," Litz said. "Things have certainly been improving in the near shore the last two years."
That should help the ocean-bound Yakima Basin sockeye from this year, which Matala said enjoyed favorable freshwater conditions thanks to a quality snowpack and a cooler, wetter spring. But Matala said conditions weren't as good in the basin two years ago, so there weren't as many sockeye capable of returning this summer.
Much lower Columbia River runs also affected those odds, since the Yakama Nation's reintroduction program depends on picking up fish from Priest Rapids Dam and transporting them to Lake Cle Elum. This summer's strong return meant the Yakama Nation could bring its maximum of 10,000 juvenile sockeye back to the Yakima Basin.
"In 2018, we were only able to take about 4,500 fish based on that sliding scale," Matala said, noting those would be the fish expected to return in 2022 since sockeye spend the first two years of their lives in freshwater. "So production from that year is going to be less than it would be in a year that we can take all 10,000."
Coho, chinook and steelhead all benefited from the ocean conditions and have seen higher returns this year as well, with only steelhead numbers below 10-year averages. A run of 113,549 at Bonneville through Monday marks an increase of nearly 54,000 from this time last year and the highest number since 2016.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Fisheries indicators from 2021 show the best conditions since 2014 and the second-best conditions since the organization first began putting out its stoplight table for indicators in 1998. Litz said long-term forecasts project a third straight La Nina year, which should mean good news with wetter and cooler weather.
Litz said warmer temperatures and "blobs" of hotter water, among other factors, continue to offer some cause for concern that could cancel out some benefits of a La Nina winter. Scientists have hypothesized those problems may be affecting steelhead more than salmon in part because the oceangoing rainbow trout stay closer to the surface, a hypothesis Litz said some recent studies support.
"It's (too early) to say we're out of this sort of crisis mode because there's a lot of other factors that are worrisome," Litz said. "But at the same time it's really exciting."