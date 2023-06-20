Lucy F. Covington Government Center

The Lucy F. Covington Government Center in Nespelem is the business hub for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.  

NCW — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation weighed in on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act.

“Today’s (June 15) court ruling is a great victory for Indian families and tribes," said Jarred-Michael Erickson, Confederated Tribes chairperson, in a news release. "The Tribes especially appreciate the concurring opinion of Justice Gorsuch, which describes the federal boarding school and removal policies that ICWA was enacted to remedy and puts today’s decision in the proper historical context. Colville tribal leaders were directly involved in efforts to pass ICWA in the 1970s and current Colville leadership was honored to join the amicus brief filed by tribes in this case to urge the Supreme Court to uphold ICWA."



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?