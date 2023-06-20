NCW — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation weighed in on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act.
“Today’s (June 15) court ruling is a great victory for Indian families and tribes," said Jarred-Michael Erickson, Confederated Tribes chairperson, in a news release. "The Tribes especially appreciate the concurring opinion of Justice Gorsuch, which describes the federal boarding school and removal policies that ICWA was enacted to remedy and puts today’s decision in the proper historical context. Colville tribal leaders were directly involved in efforts to pass ICWA in the 1970s and current Colville leadership was honored to join the amicus brief filed by tribes in this case to urge the Supreme Court to uphold ICWA."
The supreme court upheld the ICWA 7-2.
The ICWA is meant “to protect the best interest of Indian Children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families by the establishment of minimum Federal standards for the removal of Indian children and placement of such children in homes which will reflect the unique values of Indian culture,” according to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Indian Affairs website.
“I want to acknowledge and thank the many people who helped achieve this important legal ruling," Erickson continued. "This is also an opportunity to thank the multitude of people who work diligently every day to protect Indian children and families. It takes social workers, court and legal staff, medical personnel, law enforcement, advocacy groups and so many others around the country to do this essential work. With today’s legal victory, the work will continue and our families will be protected.”
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are based in Nespelem, Washington, with 1.4 million acres. More than 9,267 descendants of the 12 Indigenous tribes composed in the confederation are enrolled. The 12 tribes are: Chelan, Chief Joseph Band of Nez Perce, Colville, Entiat, Lakes, Methow, Moses-Columbia, Nespelem, Okanogan, Palus, San Poil, and Wenatchi.
