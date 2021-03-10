WENATCHEE — Up to $200,000 has been allocated by the Confluence Health Foundation for a new initiative to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines among Latinos.
“It’s the right thing to do,” JoEllen Colson, Confluence senior vice president, said. “We know that our Latinx population was adversely impacted during COVID. We want to ensure that allocation and support are addressing disproportionately-impacted communities. Our support needs to be culturally appropriate and accessible.”
The funds will be used to support efforts led by community activist Teresa Bendito, co-founder of Parque Padrinos and owner of Teresita’s Consulting, to increase the amount of in-person outreach into the Latino community, according to a Confluence Health press release.
Funds came from small donations from the community to the Confluence Health COVID-19 Fund, according to Sue Ozburn, Confluence Health Foundation Board president. No single, large donation from a business or individual makes up these funds, just a supportive community, Ozburn said.
“The support for the foundation is incredible in our community, and with COVID-19, people felt they needed to help,” Ozburn said.
Confluence Health has already been collaborating with Parque Padrinos with weekend clinics at Central Washington Hospital. Last week, around 20% of COVID-19 vaccinations went to Latinos, which Colson said is very exciting.
With the new initiative, Bendito said their vision is to partner with local businesses or nonprofits to have their outreach workers talk about the vaccine, answer questions and help people schedule appointments. And now that the group has been approved for more funding, Bendito said they will be able to increase the scale of the outreach.
Bendito’s group has been receiving calls from Latinos interested in the vaccine ever since Gov. Jay Inslee announced that farmworkers and other essential workers would become eligible toward the end of March.
But Bendito said many callers to her team are confused why they are not eligible until the end of March.
Bendito said callers to her team were not getting explanations about eligibility they needed from websites or automated call centers.
“We are talking to them right through the phone or in-person, so we have to explain the reasoning why,” she said.
It takes time to explain in a culturally sensitive approach with examples they will understand, but it is well worth it, Bendito said. Bendito’s team is currently talking to people and making a list of people who will qualify in the next phase of vaccinations.
“We have to start getting ready for that,” she said. “Once March 22 hits, it’s going to be all hands on deck.”