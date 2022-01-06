Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health clinics delayed patient care and some scheduled procedures after more than 20 inches of snow fell Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing were also delayed on Thursday. Confluence Health emergency departments remained open through the snow.

“The commitment of our staff and providers is truly humbling,” said Dr. Peter Rutherford, Confluence Health CEO, in a video message to the community. “Many stayed through the night, some snowshoed or cross country skied to work this morning. And those with all-wheel drive vehicles are helping to pick up others and bring them into work.”

Confluence Health planned to reopen outpatient care areas, including walk-in clinics, late Friday morning.

The Confluence COVID-19 testing site, at 615 N. Emerson St. in Wenatchee, was closed Friday except for pre-surgical, pre-procedure and employee testing.

Check for the latest closure notices by location and region at confluencehealth.org.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?