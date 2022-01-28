WENATCHEE — With the number of patients close to its maximum, Confluence Health is beginning to double up patient rooms to increase its capacity.
Normal capacity in the Central Washington Hospital's ICU is 20 patients, but on Thursday it had to accommodate 23 critical patients, according to a Confluence Health news release.
The hospital's Progressive Care Unit is also full, Confluence Health Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Doug Jones said on Friday at a weekly Zoom call with local health care providers.
The hospital is seeing a high number of COVID-19 patients in addition to patients with non-COVID illnesses that require hospitalization, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer.
"Our regional hospital systems were never built to support so many people at once," Lake said in the news release. "In normal times we would work with our statewide hospital partners to coordinate and transfer patients, but right now, all hospital systems are facing the same challenges. During this surge, they are often unable to accept additional patients."
The number of transfers Central Washington Hospital is able to accept from other hospitals has also gone down recently.
In December, when the hospital was not as crowded, Confluence Health accepted 250 incoming transfers and denied 125 transfers, the release said.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 23, Confluence Health accepted 173 incoming transfers and denied 127 transfers.
One of the issues is finding space for patients who no longer need hospital care, according to Glenn Adams, Confluence Health chief operations officer. Many nursing facilities in the area do not have room.
"These patients often stay in the hospital for days while they wait for a facility to accept them," he said in the news release. "Meanwhile, we have patients who come to the emergency department who need to be admitted, but there are no rooms available. On top of this, we have regional hospitals that need us to accept a critical patient because they are in the same situation."
The hospital also is seeing a lot staff absences due to COVID-19 infections and exposures, said JoEllen Colson, Confluence Health senior vice president of ancillary services.
"We're working with infection control to follow some (U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) guidance on return-to-work guidelines for critical team members who need to maintain patient care," she said on Friday.
The CDC changed its guidance late last year, allowing critical health care workers to return to work under some conditions even after a COVID-19 infection or exposure.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Western Washington have begun to decline, which is a good sign, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies said at the Friday meeting. In Eastern Washington, COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to increase sometime in the next week, he said, but may not spike as much as in Western Washington.
"We have early indications that we may be seeing some protection from vaccine and some protection from previous infections, but to what degree we still do not know," he said. "So we're still preparing for surges with COVID-19 ... but there is a potential bit of hope that we may not see as much of a surge as Western Washington did."
Spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations also create a kind of secondary crisis due to hospital care delays for other patients, he said.
Even after COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to drop, a significant backlog of care like surgeries will be stressing capacity in the future, Davies said.