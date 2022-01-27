COVID-19 hospitalizations (in blue) have increased quickly in recent days at Central Washington Hospital. Patients in the Intensive Care Unit have only been rising. Go to wwrld.us/liveupdates for an interactive version of the chart.
WENATCHEE — With the number of patients close to its maximum, Confluence Health is beginning to double-occupy patient rooms to increase its capacity.
Normal capacity in the Central Washington Hospital's ICU is 20 patients but on Thursday had to accommodate for 23 critical patients, according to a Confluence Health news release.
The hospital is seeing a high number of patients with COVID-19 with many patients with non-COVID-illnesses that require hospitalization, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health Chief medical officer, in a news release.
"Our regional hospital systems were never built to support so many people at once," Lake said in the news release. "In normal times we would work with our statewide hospital partners to coordinate and transfer patients, but right now, all hospital systems are facing the same challenges. During this surge, they are often unable to accept additional patients."
The number of transfers Central Washington Hospital is able to receive has also gone down recently.
In December, when the hospital was not as crowded, Confluence Health accepted 250 incoming transfers and denied 125 transfers, the release said. But now from Jan. 1-23, Confluence Health accepted 173 incoming transfers and denied 127 transfers.
The problems continue with patients that need to be transferred into nursing facilities once they no longer need hospital care, said Glenn Adams, Confluence Health Chief Operations Officer, in the news release.
Many nursing facilities in the area do not have any room for these patients, Adams said.
"These patients often stay in the hospital for days while they wait for a facility to accept them," he said in the news release. "Meanwhile, we have patients who come to the emergency department who need to be admitted, but there are no rooms available. On top of this, we have regional hospitals that need us to accept a critical patient because they are in the same situation."
