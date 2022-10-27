WENATCHEE — Confluence Health announced Tuesday it plans to close the progressive care unit on the first floor of Central Washington Hospital next month to help reduce the costs of traveling nurses.
Progressive care is for patients who don't need intensive care, but do require monitoring and assessment, including those who have experienced a stroke, heart attack or have a heart condition. Patients who ordinarily would be treated in the unit on the first floor will now be helped at the care unit on the hospital's third floor.
The impact to patient care will be "minimal" and is "not expected or intended to hinder (Confluence Health's) ability to perform surgery or procedures, or to provide emergency services in our region," said Dr. Andrew Jones, Confluence Health CEO, in a news release.
No employees will be laid off as a result of the change, but the number of traveling nurses, hired on a temporary basis usually at a higher rate than regular staff, will be let go.
"I am proud that we will be able to pivot in this way without any reduction in our permanent staff positions, and while keeping our commitment to patient care at the heart of all we do," Jones said in the news release.
The change is coming at a time when the state health care industry is seeing significant financial losses.
At the state level, the health care industry has lost about $1.7 billion in the first half of 2022. The losses are attributed in part to the reliance on travelers which hospitals need due to ongoing staffing shortages, according to the state Hospital Association.
This issue with traveling nurses is also present at Confluence Health. Last month, Jones said that the organization is stepping up its recruiting and hiring efforts to reduce its reliance on contracted labor.
The progressive care unit being shut down, commonly referred to as PC1, was reopened in 2014 after the unit was closed after the construction of the Central Washington Hospital tower in 2011, according Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health spokesperson.
Confluence Health said that this move will produce "significant savings in both personnel needs and cost" but did not specify a dollar amount.
Currently, Confluence Health is looking to fill a number of registered nurses in varied areas. If enough permanent staff is hired, PC1 will be reopened, MacDonald said in an email. The specific number of staff was not specified.
