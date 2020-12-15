MOSES LAKE — Construction started last week on a $3 million Confluence Health facility in Moses Lake. It will have physicians in three specialties and room for visiting doctors.
Glenn Adams, chief operating officer for Confluence Health, said the 7,000-square-foot facility will include 13 exam rooms and one room for surgical procedures. Initially, the building will house vascular surgery, ophthalmology and general surgery services. The procedure room would be for surgical cases that normally would be performed in the doctor's office, he said.
"We have been working on this for some time," Adams said. "Our goal is to have the building functional by summer 2021."
The new facility is the first building Confluence Health officials have built from the ground up in Moses Lake since the existing Moses Lake Clinic on Hill Street, Adams said. The building will help address a need at the current Moses Lake Clinic.
"We just needed a little bit more space," Adams said.
Grant County's population is still growing, and as a result there's a need for additional primary care physicians, he said. Confluence is actively recruiting them. But the existing clinic is running out of room, Adams said. The decision to build was driven in part by the need to provide more space for primary care services.
"This was just the right time to get this done," he said.
The new facility also will have room for visiting specialists currently consulting with patients at Moses Lake Clinic.
"We've heard loud and clear from patients in that area (Grant County) that they want to be seen close to home," he said.
The new building eventually could allow Confluence to bring in other specialties.
"We're really working to make sure the building is flexible for future use," he said.
The building was the first priority on Confluence's list of expansion projects in Grant County, Adams said. The second priority is another — and larger — clinic on the same property, although it's still in the planning stages.
"There's still a lot of work to be done on that one," he said.