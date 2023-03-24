WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved a land exchange agreement to swap about 5 acres with the Chelan County PUD for the Confluence Parkway Project.

A draft graphic of Confluence Parkway Project mitigation overview within the land agreement from the city of Wenatchee.

The Confluence Parkway is a proposed 2.5-mile bypass project to mitigate clogging traffic on North Wenatchee Avenue. It includes a new bridge arching over the Wenatchee River. A traffic analysis reported by the city claimed capacity would jump from 40,000 to 60,000 cars per day on the North Wenatchee Avenue route.



