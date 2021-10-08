WENATCHEE — The majority of COVID-19 admissions at Central Washington Hospital continue to be the unvaccinated but misinformation around the vaccine's effectiveness continues to spread, according to health officials at Confluence Health.
"The purposeful spreading of misinformation or disinformation, is eroding public trust in the medical profession," said Dr. Peter Rutherford, Confluence Health CEO. "It's endangering patients. And it's building an incredibly divisive community that in my mind is going to take a long time to heal.”
One piece of misinformation pertains to Confluence Health's own COVID-19 testing on Confluence employees.
In August and September, when the delta variant began spreading rapidly across the state, Confluence Health staff members who were fully vaccinated tested positive in larger numbers.
Eighty-nine fully vaccinated staff members in August tested positive versus 64 unvaccinated. In September, 63 vaccinated staff members tested positive versus 36 unvaccinated, according to Rutherford.
The delta variant did produce illness in vaccinated people, but the number of vaccinated individuals is much higher than unvaccinated, according to Rutherford.
In August, about 2.6% of fully vaccinated staff members tested positive compared to the 5% of unvaccinated people, Rutherford said. And in September, 1.8% of fully vaccinated individuals tested positive compared to 3% of unvaccinated staff that tested positive.
"In every month, your risk of getting sick per capita is at least twice as high in the unvaccinated as in the vaccinated," Rutherford said. The risk of severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization is lower in fully vaccinated people, he said.
According to Confluence Health data:
In July, 32 COVID-19 admissions out of 41 were among the unvaccinated.
In August, 115 admissions out of 136 were unvaccinated.
In September, 142 out of 161 COVID-19 admissions were among the unvaccinated.
And according to Confluence Health data provided on Oct. 8, 34 out of 42 patients at Central Washington Hospital are not fully vaccinated.
