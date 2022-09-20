WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is planning to hold its next hearing on Sept. 28, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters he expected the public hearing would be the panel's last, unless something else happens.



