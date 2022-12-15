SEATTLE — Salmon and steelhead could soon reach prime spawning grounds in the upper Green River for the first time in over a century.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed the Water Resources Development Act within the annual national defense policy bill, clearing the way for construction to begin on fish passage at the Howard A. Hanson Dam, about 20 miles east of Auburn.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

