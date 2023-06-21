US-NEWS-CONGRESS-AI-GET

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the weekly Senate policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Democrats spoke out against the newly proposed House Republican tax plan. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lawmakers are scrambling to catch up on emerging artificial intelligence technology, with House members this week proposing a national commission and the Senate majority leader prepping a regulatory framework.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., was set to unveil a framework for regulating the development of artificial intelligence on Wednesday. Dubbed “Safe Innovation in the AI Age,” his plan will outline ways to “protect, expand, and harness AI’s potential,” his office said.



