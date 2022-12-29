FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge

A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on March 9, 2020. 

 Reuters/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to adhere to its own guidance and internal practices during the approval process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, which was "rife with irregularities," a congressional report showed on Thursday.

The FDA's interactions with Biogen were "atypical" and did not follow the agency's documentation protocol, according to a staff report on the findings of an 18-month investigation conducted by two House of Representatives committees into the drug's regulatory review, approval, pricing, and marketing.



