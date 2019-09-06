STEVENS PASS — Drivers over Stevens Pass will need to be ready to slow down for construction work next week.
Crews will be doing repairs to the joint between the lanes on Highway 2, from milepost 64 near Old Cascade Highway to milepost 71 near Upper Mill Creek Road, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Drivers will need to go 45 mph instead of 60 mph through the construction zone from Monday through Thursday next week. The slowdown will occur again starting Monday, Sept. 16 as well and take two weeks to complete.
The work will also require the closure of the outer lanes both eastbound and westbound, from west of the summit to the Stevens Pass Nordic Center, according to the news release.