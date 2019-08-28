WENATCHEE — Chelan County has hired a consultant to look at stabilizing Squilchuck Road above Boodry Street.
The Chelan County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday for Chelan County Public Works to employ a consultant and later that day PACE Engineers from East Wenatchee signed a contract for $17,700, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County Public Works spokesperson. The county is concerned that future floods could damage Squilchuck Road and the culvert under the road.
The consultants work will not look at preventing damage to Boodry Street, FitzSimmons said. Public Works Department’s job is to maintain the county roads. It is not to protect private property.