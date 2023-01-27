WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023, while inflation continued to subside, which could give the Federal Reserve room to further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes next week.

The report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed the smallest gain in personal income in eight months in December, in part reflecting moderate wage growth, which does not bode well for consumer spending in the months ahead.



