WENATCHEE — Contractors can be certified as erosion and sediment control leads for the state Department of Ecology through a two-day training this month.
The free course will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day Oct. 28-29 in the Grand Apple North Ballroom of the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave. It’s limited to two attendees per business.
Contractors will learn the most current techniques for managing erosion and sediment at construction sites as well as how to comply with stormwater regulatory requirements. The training will include classroom instruction and field exercises.
Register by the end of the business day Oct. 18 by calling 888-3273 or emailing kgrover@wenatcheewa.gov.