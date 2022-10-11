FILE PHOTO: Official ceremony to mark Dunfermline as a city, in Dunfermline

Britain's King Charles waves at a ceremony Oct. 3 to mark Dunfermline as a city, in Dunfermline, Scotland. The grand coronation ceremony for the new king and queen has been set for May 6, 2023.

 Reuters/Russell Cheyne

LONDON — Britain's King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, will now take place on Saturday, May 6.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?