SEATTLE — Washington is gearing up to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months through 4 years old, which Saturday were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We expect enough vaccines to meet initial demand and that supply will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks," Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said on the Department of Health's website, adding that "getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you."
He urged parents to be patient, however, saying overwhelming demand may temporarily slow the vaccination process.
Doctors' offices, clinics and pharmacies may not get vaccines for these young children until Tuesday or later, according to a DOH online post.
"We will continue to monitor supply to meet the needs of those seeking out COVID-19 vaccines for all age groups," Shah said.
The Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup announced Sunday it had reviewed the federal process for OK’ing the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and concluded they are “safe and effective” for children as young as 6 months old, according to a news release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.
Washington joined Oregon, California and Nevada in creating the scientific review group in October 2020 to review vaccine approvals by the federal government.
The decision means the Moderna two-dose vaccine series and the Pfizer three-dose vaccine series will now be available to children ages 6 months to 4 years. Vaccines had previously been authorized for older children and adults.
Washington has more than 460,000 children under 5. Children at that age don't get serious cases of COVID as often as adults, and many parents nationally have said in surveys that they plan to hold off on vaccinating their kids.
But other parents are anxiously awaiting the vaccines. Local and national health officials caution that COVID can be dangerous and even fatal for children, and much is still unknown about long-term effects. Researchers say children can also spread the disease to others.
You can find a vaccination site through DOH's tool: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov. It has filters to to search for locations offering pediatric doses.
You can also check the state's PrepMod tool to find even more vaccination clinics. The site is updated continuously with open clinics and includes details about the types of offered vaccinations at each location.
People with questions or who could use help scheduling an appointment can call the state's COVID hotline at 800-525-0127, press #; or call its alternate phone number, 888-856-5816.