TONASKET — Eleven residents of an Okanogan County long-term care facility have died from COVID-19, Okanogan County Public Health reported Monday evening.

The 11 patients were residents of North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket and part of a larger outbreak in which 32 residents were infected with the coronavirus, public health said in a news release. A timeframe of when the deaths occurred was not disclosed.

There are now 26 deaths in Okanogan County linked to COVID-19.

Two caregivers at North Valley are hospitalized with COVID and multiple caregivers are under quarantine, the release said.

