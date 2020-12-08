OKANOGAN — Eleven inmates of the Okanogan County Jail and four staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Inmates were tested Dec. 3 after an inmate developed coronavirus symptoms, Okanogan County Public Health said in a news release Tuesday. The inmate was isolated from other inmates and placed under quarantine.
A jail employee also tested positive within the same timeframe.
Since the exposure in late November, four jail staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. Jail staff identified 23 inmates from two living areas who may have been in contact with the infected inmate or the infected jail employee.
Okanogan County Public Health and Lifeline Ambulance plan to test all remaining inmates at the jail throughout the week, the release said. Results are expected next week.
The jail has restricted its booking criteria for new arrests in an attempt to limit inmate exposure to the virus and developed guidelines for staff and inmates to follow to reduce risks.
Inmates, staff and law enforcement officers are screened before entering the jail and are instructed to wear masks inside the facility, the release said.
Inmates are provided masks to wear outside their living area, common areas are sanitized and inmates are not to interact with inmates from separate living areas during activities, including court visits.