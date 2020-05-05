OMAK — All three 12 Tribes Colville Casinos plan to reopen on May 19 and will take extra steps to ensure safety, such as taking the temperature of patrons before they enter. Casinos to open include their Manson, Omak and Coulee Dam resorts.
The 12 Tribes Resorts Casino hotel in Okanogan County will also be opening.
Visitors “voluntarily visiting the property at their own risk” must sign a required waiver to enter the Casino, according to a casino press release.
Once inside, visitors will pick up white placards to be placed near their gaming machines. The placards will read “sorry seat taken, thank you for practicing social distancing with us.”
Along with placards, casinos will also provide personal protective equipment for patrons once admitted, according to the release. Gloves, masks and sanitizer will be supplied.
Jonnie Crossland, a casino spokeswoman, said the hope is that people will bring their own personal protective equipment if they can. That way, the casinos can ensure they have enough to hand out.
Although visitors are encouraged to bring their own PPE, patrons will not be turned away at the door if they do not have face masks, she said. Casino employees, on the other hand, are required to wear face masks.
Managers will work to be sure everyone can social distance as well ensuring all employees have access to protective gear, she said.
Some of the day-to-day cleaning tasks include wiping down, sanitizing machines and high traffic areas, she said. Once closed, staffers will “deep clean” the casino until it opens again.
Initially, the date set for reopening was May 5, but that was pushed to May 19 for health and safety reasons, she said.
Staffers will help implement social distancing by making sure that people are not hanging around, congregating in certain areas, she said. The casino is also holding off on live band performances to maintain social distancing.
“Some people are really ready to get back out and do things,” she said. Adding, “but we also understand that there’s a time and there’s a place for it.”
All three casinos will be open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Valet, pool, hot tub, fitness centers, spa will remain closed.