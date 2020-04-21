COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jewel Ann Bergan-Brumbaugh, a former Wenatchee resident and the 1957 Apple Blossom queen, died March 31 from COVID-19, according to an article in the Bryan-College Station Eagle.
She was 81.
Bergan-Brumbaugh was born on Feb. 8, 1939, in Wenatchee and presided over the 38th Annual Apple Blossom Festival, along with princesses Sandra Gillette and Marilyn Dalvit. Gov. Albert Rosellini was present for the coronation along with about 2,500 people that attended the “under the stars” ceremony in the Apple Bowl, according to a story in The Wenatchee World archives.
The World spoke with Brumbaugh in 2007, 50 years after her coronation. At the time, she said she spent most of her days traveling the country visiting friends and family in her blue 1973 Dodge camper van, which was pushing 230,000 miles.
When asked about her favorite queen memory, Brumbaugh said she appreciated how people treated her coming from a working-class background.
“I felt queenly and regal, which was something else for this little girl from Wenatchee,” Brumbaugh said in 2007. “It was a wonderful experience that I have always kept with me. So, thank you Wenatchee.”
Bergan-Brumbaugh’s family remembered “Gramma Blue” as a vibrant woman who possessed a wide variety of skills, from welding to painting to baking to carpentry, as well as a fierce love for family members and a wide network of friends, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle article.