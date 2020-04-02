NCW — Chelan and Douglas county residents filed a combined 2,649 unemployment claims last week, according to data released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.

It's the second week of mass layoffs stemming from COVID-19 economic fallout. The new numbers reflect the first week Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order was in effect.

Chelan County residents filed 1,889 claims last week, up from 1,473 the week of March 15-21, according to the data. Before the outbreak began, that number fluctuated between 80-120 per week.

Douglas County residents filed 760 claims last week and 539 the week before. The county's total is normally between 35-60 per week.

Statewide, claims hit 181,975 last week, up from the revised count of 128,962 two weeks ago, according to the data.