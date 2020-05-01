WENATCHEE — A former Wenatchee resident sentenced to 34.5 years in prison for firing shots in a Wenatchee park saw his motion for early release denied Friday.
Hugh Allen Putnam, 63, was convicted at trial in 2003 of two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault after he shouted death threats and fired shots in the direction of late-night visitors of Washington Park in July 2002. None were injured.
Putnam argued in Chelan County Superior Court that continued incarceration puts him at a high risk of dying of COVID-19 should his prison, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, experience an outbreak.
No prisoners at Coyote Ridge have tested positive for the coronavirus, said his attorney, Emily Gause, but three employees have and 10 prisoners are experiencing flu-like symptoms and another 14 are under quarantine.
Putnam believes he’s particularly susceptible to the virus due to several pre-existing medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and contends that continued detention during the pandemic is a violation of his right to equal protection and that it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
Gause argued Friday that the virus constitutes evidence applicable to Putnam’s sentence in 2003 but should be applied today in the form of a reduced sentence.
Judge Lesley Allan denied Putnam’s motion, and explained that citing the coronavirus as evidence for a lesser sentence is no different than a defendant who’s suffered a serious injury in prison asking for a reduced sentence because of the increased difficulty of prison life.
“I just don’t think that’s what the trial court is supposed to be doing,” Allan said.
Though his effort in superior court was unsuccessful, Putnam could, however, try his luck with the state Court of Appeals.
In 2002, Putnam lived across from the park on the 100 block of South Wilson Street and said during trial he thought two boys who were riding a bicycle in the park at about 1 a.m. were vandalizing a park facility. He had grown up around the park and said it upset him to see it damaged by vandals.
The World reported during the trial that Putnam walked over to the park, dressed only in underwear, and yelled to the boys, ages 13 and 14, that “I’m going to kill you.” Putnam then fired at least two rounds with a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, one of which was aimed in the direction of the teenagers. It wasn’t clear where the second bullet went, but a young man and woman in the park at the time said they thought it was intended for themselves.