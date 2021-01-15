EAST WENATCHEE — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Chelan County.
All three were men who lived in Chelan County, according to a Friday news release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District. One was in his 50s, one was in his 80s and one was in his 90s. All of the deaths occurred in the first week of January.
It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 38 in Chelan County and nine in Douglas County, according to the news release.
The health district does not report whether people had any pre-existing conditions that contributed to their death.
The state Department of Health considers a COVID-19 death as occurring among those who tested positive for COVID-19 that did not die from a homicide, suicide or accident, according to the news release. The death certificate must also include COVID-19 terms such as respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failure or others.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler reviews all the COVID-19 deaths that occur in Chelan and Douglas counties to confirm they died from COVID-19.