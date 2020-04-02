WENATCHEE — Confluence Health received 50 ventilators from the state Saturday, more than doubling its capacity to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory problems.

“That is a big deal. That’s going to save scores of lives,” Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said.

But that’s the only medical supply order the state has filled for local health care providers or emergency medical services in Chelan and Douglas counties. Requests for tens of thousands personal protective equipment items have gone unfilled for three weeks.

“So far it’s been frustrating. The state’s trying hard on their end, but nationally it’s not available,” said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.

Emergency management is coordinating all requests from health care and EMS organizations in the county. Counties submit weekly requests to the state, the Department of Health determines supply allocation and the Department of Enterprise Services fulfills the order.

Chelan County’s weekly order has been growing steadily and now includes around 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment. Chelan County Emergency Management provided the following estimates from its latest request:

50,000 exam gloves

17,000 disposable gowns

10,000 N95 masks

5,000 sets of glasses/goggles

5,000 face shields

3,000 containers of hand sanitizer

2,000 disposable wipes

1,000 test kits

500 reusable Tyvek suits

This list — a culmination of individual requests from all health care and EMS organizations in the county — is an estimate of how much personal protective equipment is needed in just a 7-10 day period.

None of this equipment has been provided by the state, instead local organizations are relying on whatever stock they have on hand, inconsistent purchases from vendors and homemade supplies from the community.

Douglas County’s emergency management team has also placed orders from the state totaling just a couple hundred items, Magnussen said. Chelan County’s number is significantly higher since it’s handling all requests from health care and ambulance services in either county.

Some local organizations were able to order personal protective equipment from their regular vendors early, before the national shortages began. The Wenatchee Police Department doubled its normal order of masks and gloves last month, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Thursday.

Confluence Health was also able to order early and now has enough reserves to last in the near future, CEO Peter Rutherford said Wednesday.

“I would say we have adequate supplies, as long as we continue to be conservative in their use — appropriately conservative. We’re not withholding it and we reuse as appropriate,” he said. “If the volume of patients requiring isolation does not exponentially increase, we should be OK for the near term.”

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue was lucky. It had N95 masks left over from last year’s fire season, Chief Mick Lamar said Thursday. The department has requested additional gloves and other personal protective equipment from the state.

Their supply is OK for now, but that’ll change if cases increase in North Central Washington as they have in the Seattle area, Lamar said.

“We’re all wary of a potential surge at some point,” he said. “We all know how difficult it’s been there.”

The state is getting supplies in from the federal stockpile, bulk donations and orders from a wide range of vendors, but it goes out the door almost as soon as it comes in, said Linda Kent, public affairs director for the Department of Enterprise Services. Most supplies are gone within 24 hours.

“There’s not enough supply to meet demand,” she said. “But the aim is to support every jurisdiction as much as possible.”

Now local organizations are being forced to get creative with their personal protective equipment use. The Confluence Health Foundation and the Chelan-Douglas Health District are collecting donations of homemade personal protective equipment.

Many organizations are also buying reusable versions of items like gowns, which are more expensive and require sanitation, said Kling, the health district administrator.

“People are realizing this is going to go on for awhile,” he said. “The burn rate is pretty high on those items, the providers are doing their best to conserve.”

That’s the route Ballard Ambulance took with a recent order, Medical Services Officer Erin Adams said Thursday. Its staff uses an average of 10-12 disposable gowns a day.

Most of their usual supply sources are now “back ordered for eternity and beyond,” she said.

Ballard was fortunate that it had a hefty supply of personal protective equipment ahead of the pandemic, but its usage rate is also high.

Each patient it treats is given a procedural mask to wear during the interaction, regardless of symptoms. Staff members wear N95 masks, which are now reused if the patient is considered low-risk for having COVID-19 and thrown out if they’re considered high risk.

Some items are being made in-house to ensure there’s adequate supply in the weeks to come. Using tutorial videos online, the staff is now making extra protective face shields out of elastic, double-sided tape and plastic binder covers.