NCW — As the state begins to phase in Gov. Jay Inslee’s new Safe Start plan, local businesses and restaurants are finding new ways to safely reopen to the public.
The state is entering its 12th week of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, and more counties are applying to enter new phases. Chelan and Douglas counties on Wednesday were approved for Inslee’s new modified Phase 1 plan, which allows limited openings for recreation, fitness and dining services.
Under the modified Phase 1 plan, known as Phase 1.5, counties can open indoor dining at 25% capacity and outdoor dining at half capacity.
Counties that do not follow the phased-in approach or operate in a way that puts workers at risk can be issued workplace and safety citations. More information on fines can be found here.
While many restaurants are already offering curbside pickup or delivery options, a few are experimenting with new dining services that still meet safety guidelines. Here are innovative strategies that businesses in North Central Washington — and across the state — are using to reopen.
No-touch menus
While shared surfaces are not the main way the virus spreads, restaurants are encouraged to rethink table services and increase sanitizing. This includes limited-touch menus, such as single-use paper menus, wipeable laminated menus and chalkboard displays.
Visconti’s Italian Restaurant in Wenatchee is going paperless with its menus, with menus offered through QR codes. Customers scan the code through their phone camera and click through to an online menu.
Subscription services
Some Seattle restaurants are offering subscription dinner services, where customers pay for pre-planned meals with options rotating weekly.
Eden Hill Provisions in Seattle is extending its weekly subscription service for meals. The promotion was initially to last the eight weeks, but is being extended until social distancing guidelines lessen. The subscription service includes a weekly $125-worth family-of-four meal, with salad, bread, main dish, sides and a bouquet of flowers. Customers can then choose weekly Monday pick up or delivery service options.
Temple Pastries in Seattle is offering a similar service. The bakery started weekly pastry box pickups, including a TGIF Sweets box on Fridays and a Saturday Weekend Survival box of jam, Broadcast coffee and pastry items.
Incentivize
Special promotions or prize competitions are an age-old way to entice customers. Some restaurants have offered discounts when ordering through delivery services like UberEats or GrubHub, while others promoted free appetizers with online orders.
Wenatchee’s McGlinn’s Public House has thrown a Friday Date Night picnic tailgate special, where diners are encouraged to share a picnic for two in their cars or truck flatbeds. Diners can then snap a picture of their picnic and win a $100 gift card to the restaurant. Along with their picnic tailgate campaign, McGlinn’s is offering a free pint glass with every growler of beer, cider or wine slushie order.
Prepared meal kits
In the same vein as meal-kit companies like HelloFresh that deliver boxed recipes and ingredients, other restaurants are offering to-go meal kits of best-selling dishes. Unlike subscription services, meal kits are a one-time purchase and are pre-made.
The local BBQ catering service Burch Mountain BBQ is offering pre-ordered dinner meals available for pickup three days a week, manager Valerie said on the “What’s Open?” discussion board on NABUR. Some of the boxes featured on the company’s Instagram include Thanksgiving in June meals, rib dinners and tamales by the dozen.
Some restaurants have gotten creative and turned meal kits into mystery boxes. Chef Eric Rivera of Seattle-based Addo started themed dinners that he rotates each week, so customers can receive a “Game of Thrones”-themed dinner one week, or a Mariners-themed dinner the next.
Utilize outdoor space
Outdoor seating is a safer alternative for businesses interested in sit-down services, according to the New York Times. Being outdoors provides more space and fresh air, but businesses are still advised to practice social distancing, have employees wear masks and keep dining groups small. In a discussion on The World's NABUR board, multiple community members agreed they felt more comfortable with outdoor seating.
Pybus Public Market has reopened as an open-air marketplace with most booths open for pickup. No sitting, loitering or eating is allowed in the market, and visitors are encouraged to wear face masks.
Blueberry Hills Farm & Restaurant in Manson provides curbside pickup and customers are welcome to picnic on their 20-acre farmland, keeping in mind social distancing standards. Customers can send in photos for their “Best Picnic Ever” contest for the chance to win a $100 gift certificate and a pie a month for one year.
Fun for the kids
Tired of cooking for the kids? Some Seattle-based restaurants are being creative with kid’s menus to keep the whole family satisfied. The Caribbean restaurant Jerk Shackis offering kid-friendly, microwavable meals for $11 each, according to the company’s Instagram page. Soba restaurant Kamonegi in Seattle is offering free onigiri (rice balls) and yakult (sweetened milk) for kids 12 and under.