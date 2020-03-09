WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Leavenworth senior center officials decided Monday that caution should hold sway against the COVID-19 virus.
Both centers have decided to close for the next two weeks.
“After talking with staff and board members, Confluence Health and Aging & Adult Care, we made the determination that our best bet is to close for two weeks and then reassess,” said Dave Tosch, the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center’s executive director. “There are a lot of concerns with the population we serve.”
Tosch estimates the center has 400 to 500 people coming and going every day.
“There’s no indication that we’ve had anyone coming in here with the virus, but our population is the most vulnerable," he said.
Health officials have indicated the emerging respiratory disease is most dangerous to those over age 60 who have underlying health issues. The patient from Quincy who died over the weekend at Central Washington Hospital was 80 years old.
The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center's closure, which starts Tuesday and extends through March 24, includes all events, from Tuesday Bingo to weekend dances, about 35 or 40 different activities each week, plus lunch, served to about 100 seniors a day, Tosch said. The thrift store, located in the same building, also will be closed.
“We don’t have many special events to cancel at this point. It’s mainly the ongoing, everyday activities,” he said. “We are trying to get the word out.”
The senior center is working with Aging & Adult Care to figure out alternatives for the hot meals served at noon, he said.
“That’s the hard one,” Tosch said. “A lot of people rely on us for those meals.”
The Leavenworth Senior Center also is canceling its activities for two weeks, but will continue to operate the meal program at some level, said Corky Broaddus, the center’s board president.
“The nutritional value is too important to close entirely,” she said. “We are working with our contractor, ‘Meals on Wheels,’ on that program. I will know more tomorrow.”
She said the decision to cancel activities was made after consulting with Cascade Medical Center and Aging & Adult Care.
Tosch said the Wenatchee center has closed on occasion — usually for bad weather — a day or two at a time.
“But not for something like this. We’ve never had to do something like this,” he said.
The center has four salaried employees and a “bunch” of part-time employees, mostly in the thrift store, he said. A host of volunteers also keep the center running.
During the next two weeks, the salaried employees will work on some remodeling projects they haven’t had time to get to before, so the time won’t be wasted, he said.
The part-time employees won’t have that option.
“They understand. It’s not going to be an extreme hardship unless we were to extend beyond the two weeks,” he said.
He will post updates as soon as he gets them, including placing a notice on the website, wenatcheeseniorcenter.com, Facebook page and the phone message.
So far, Tosch said, reaction has been positive.
“I didn’t have anybody say it was a bad decision,” he said. “They’re disappointed, but everybody agrees.”