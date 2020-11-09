WENATCHEE — COVID-19 testing at the Christopher House, an adult-care center in Wenatchee, has identified 18 staff members and residents with the virus.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District was notified that two residents of the center at 100 S. Cleveland Ave. had tested positive on Wednesday, according to a news release from the health district. The center takes care of adults with mental disabilities, physical disabilities or medical conditions, according to its website.
The health district provided test kits on Thursday and found out about the additional cases on Saturday. The care center can hold up to 64 residents at a time.
The staff members with the virus are isolating at home and COVID-19-positive residents are being isolated and quarantined, according to the news release.
Health district staff are providing Christopher House with test kits and personal protective equipment as needed, according to the news release.
Older people are the more at-risk to contract COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. The people at greatest risk are those over the age of 85.
People with pre-existing conditions can also be at a heightened risk if they contract COVID-19, according to the CDC.