NCW — The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported about 180 positive cases of COVID-19 at fruit packing warehouses and among agricultural workers in orchards in early May.
The positives among agricultural workers included 118 from Stemilt, 18 at Chelan Fruit, 12 at McDougall & Sons, 10 at Dovex Orchard and more at about 14 other agricultural locations, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The cases comprised about 43% of all the tests with positive results completed at that time. The reports were collected by the Northwest Justice Project, which submitted a public record request for the data to send gift baskets and offer its legal services to those infected, said Patrick Pleas, Northwest Justice Project attorney.
On Thursday, the health district reported five new cases in agricultural worker housing near Chelan Falls.
The 180 positive tests include workers at a Stemilt worker housing unit in East Wenatchee, who had positives in April and May. At that time, Health District Administrator Barry Kling said two other farm worker housing units were tested with no positive cases. He was not referring to packing warehouses.
Kling said Thursday he would not be able to respond to questions about this story this week, due to the need to focus on the Phase 1.5 reopening of the economy.
The large number of positives in the agricultural industry reflects the level of testing that’s been done and not a higher transmission rate, said Jon DeVaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association president. The more one group is tested, the more positives will be found, he said.
“Confirmed cases are never good, but the high proportion of agricultural workers in this sample is more reflective of testing priorities, reflecting a commendable concern for the welfare of these workers,” DeVaney said.
Packing houses, like Chelan Fruit, responded aggressively to reduce the spread of COVID-19, said Jim Colbert, Chelan Fruit senior management. When the company found out about infections at its warehouse it reduced the number of workers on its lines and went to a four-day work week at one point to reduce staff interactions.
“It is a challenge,” Colbert said. “It is the density of the workers. The way the system is built and has been built for years, we have a lot of people in some pretty condensed areas.”
A lot of the companies’ positives occurred early during the quarantine, when information about best safety practices was still coming out, he said. They also learned that a lot of their workers contracted the virus outside of work at social events.
“The apple industry is not as big as it seems. A lot of the workers are related and culturally connected through their churches and their organizations,” Colbert said. “And everyone found out, ‘Oh yeah these people were all at a quinceañera, where there were 60 people and surprise.’”
Since then, the company has built plastic barriers between stations, increased cleaning practices, expanded the break room, extended breaks between shifts and done much more, he said. The company hasn’t had a positive test since May 8 and 17 of the 18 people who tested positive have returned to work.
Some workers at packing warehouses still have safety concerns, though, said Oralia Cazares. Cazares worked at the Stemilt Euclid packing warehouse until May 28.
Oralia Cazares is moving to Arizona with her daughter, Daniela Cazares, who is going to university there. Daniela Cazares translated for her mother.
Cazares worked on line B at the Euclid warehouse that had about 60 employees, she said. The company, she said, never reduced the number of employees working on its lines and it was impossible to maintain 6 feet of distance.
Instead, at the beginning of the pandemic the company increased the working hours from eight to 10 for a few weeks, due to increased demand for apples, Oralia Cazares said.
They also didn’t start giving out masks until they received information that employees had tested positive for COVID-19, Oralia Cazares said.
When one employee tested positive, the workers asked to shut down so the line could get cleaned, Oralia Cazares said. She said company staff refused and told workers it was the people working on the line bringing in the virus and the company was not responsible.
The lines at the warehouses are cleaned completely every day, said Roger Pepperl, Stemilt spokesperson. So if someone were to be tested for the virus the line would be cleaned twice before the results ever came back.
The comment about the workers bringing in the virus, "is not a comment or way of thinking that is allowed at Stemilt," Pepperl said.
Oralia Cazares said the company did the following things to increase worker safety:
- Had three people cleaning surfaces frequently
- Put barriers between stations along long B, which has 100 people
- Mandated people use masks
- Provided hand sanitizer
- Had workers clean at nights
- Provided flyers in Spanish about how to take care of yourself at home
Pepperl confirmed Oralia Cazares’ report on the safety measures the company was implement and added the following:
- Social distancing of lunch areas
- A person monitoring good manufacturing practices
- Repetitive communication of new information throughout the week
The problem is workers at the warehouses don’t feel like they can raise concerns without facing repercussions, Oralia Cazares said. They also are continuing to go to work, despite feeling stressed or anxious about the possibility of getting sick, because they need the money, she said.
It isn’t easy to get another job for those workers, because many face a language barrier, she said.
It is frustrating for fruit packers, though, because despite implementing good safety measures workers are still contracting the virus out in the community, DeVaney said.
“(The companies) know from talk around the plants that workers will leave the door of the facility and all carpool home together, or will meet up after work for a barbecue party, or will get together on a weekend,” DeVaney said.
The companies can only do so much to protect their employees, he said. For example, employers have had employees complain of coworkers not washing their hands in the bathrooms.
“How is the employer going to be in the bathroom with that worker to make sure they’re washing their hands?” DeVaney asked.