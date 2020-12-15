WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Festival is starting to see some changes for the 2021 season from its auction getting canceled to virtual Apple Blossom pageants.
The festival is ready to adapt to whatever circumstances arise, but is planning to be in full swing starting April 22 to May 2, said Darci Christoferson, Apple Blossom Festival administrator. The Apple Blossom pageant started on Dec. 15 with the selection of the top 38 girls from Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools.
“As it gets closer we will of course work with L&I and the health department in having them help us figure out a way to have the festival in April and May,” Christoferson said. “If there are certain restrictions that we are unable to follow, then you know, we’ll reevaluate just like we did last year.”
If the Apple Blossom Festival gets canceled they may have a harvest festival in September, like they considered doing in 2020, she said.
The Apple Blossom royalty selection this year will be a virtual experience, according to a news release from the festival. Ten of the 38 girls competing for Apple Blossom royalty will be selected on Jan. 26 to advance to the Royalty Selection Pageant on Feb. 27.
A queen and two princesses for the year are then selected. The Apple Blossom Queen will win $10,000 in scholarship funding and two princesses will win $5,000 each.
But the selection process for the top 10 girls has changed, because of COVID-19, according to the news release. It will not include a vote from the student body of each high school and instead entirely rely on the votes of five out-of-town judges.
The NCW Life Channel will be streaming all of the events on their Facebook Live, according to the news release. NCW Life will also be live streaming the Royalty Selection Pageant on Feb. 27.
In addition to the changes in the pageant, the Apple Blossom Festival has canceled its annual auction, according to a news release from the festival. It is the organization's third largest festival.
The festival will be holding a virtual auction during its Royalty Selection Pageant, though, on Feb. 27, according to the news release.
The funds from the auction have helped prepare for future Apple Blossom Festivals, so it shouldn’t impact the 2021 Apple Blossom Festival, Christoferson said.
It will be somewhat difficult for the festival that they will also not receive any revenue from selling tickets to the royalty pageant this year, she said. The festival’s budget has been somewhat helped by the fact it hasn’t needed to spend money on anything because events have been canceled, but they do employ two full-time staff members and one part-time bookkeeper.
“So right now we’re doing fine, because we’re just basically keeping our lights on. That's the bills we are paying,” Christoferson said. “But as it gets closer to the festival that is when we’re going to need income coming in.”