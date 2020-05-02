WENATCHEE — By all appearances, it could’ve been any normal Saturday at Memorial Park: a few pedestrians walking through the open green grass, light traffic passing by.
But that’s why it wasn’t.
Thousands typically pack the park and sidewalks along Orondo Avenue and Mission Street the first weekend of May, the grass trampled and brown from a week of live music and food lines, to watch as marching bands, floats and clubs celebrate the apple industry and community.
For the first time since World War II there would be no Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, and with that, no Stemilt Grand Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday. Organizers have postponed the festival until at least late summer to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
The postponement left a sizable gap in the calendar for what’s not only the busiest weekend in the Wenatchee Valley historically, but one many count on as a way of reconnecting with friends in the community.
“That’s what’s so hard about this — for us, the people that volunteer that don’t watch the parade — is we all have this routine that we do every year and it’s just so weird that we’re not going to get up at this certain time and put on this certain shirt, wear this certain hat, show up at Triangle Park and get this parade going,” said Darci Christoferson, festival administrator.
There were parades though, albeit considerably smaller than the grand parade, which can top 5,000 participants.
First was a mini parade shortly after 10 a.m. to celebrate the first birthday of Theo Risenhoover. Theo lives with his mother, Emily Horan, on Orondo Avenue. Horan’s mother, Amie Robinson, who moved back to Wenatchee earlier this week, organized the parade for her grandson in just a few days.
“I thought, you know what, since I can’t be here [in person] for his first birthday, I just called my daughter and my sons and family members and just said, 'Hey, whoever wants to meet up at Triangle Park let’s decorate our cars and let’s do this since we can’t be there together and have a birthday party,'” Robinson said.
Riding in five or six cars, Robinson and family members drove down Orondo Avenue, honking and playing music for Theo. They were accompanied by another eight cars who participated on a whim.
“It was pretty neat,” Horan said. “I was shocked.”
She added that she appreciates “the little things like this where we can get together and have some fun and still show community and still show that we love each other and are able to show that even through social distancing.”
At 11 a.m., the parade’s usual start time, about 15 cars and trucks associated with the festival drove along Orondo and Mission, honking horns and playing a marching band rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” East Wenatchee's famous Miss Veedol and two companion planes flew overhead.
Three longtime friends, Greg Jones, Brad Stone and Dave Binge, caught both parades from their usual spectating position in the Columbia Valley Community Health parking lot. They've watched the parade from more or less the same spot for 28 years running.
“We were just talking (Friday),” Binge said. “We can’t break our record. We’ve got to go down there regardless of anything.”
Most years, they arrive a few hours early and watch the parade setup before their families come.
“We’ll just sit here for a couple of hours watching the people set up, watching the runners go by, watching everything pre-parade,” Binge said. “By the time the parade starts we’re usually done.”
“Man time,” as they call it. With busy work and family lives, that can be hard to come by, particularly during a pandemic.
“We haven’t seen each other hardly since this whole virus thing started,” Stone said. “It’s kind of nice to just get out.”
For Christoferson, it was the first time she hasn’t been involved in the parade in 30 years. She spent the day celebrating with her son, Cole, who like young Theo, is an “Apple Blossom baby.” He turned 21 Saturday.
While she had a welcome alternative to the parade, she said the absence of a festival has left many in the community missing the 101-year-old institution.
“What I’ve heard from people is they just feel lost, not having Apple Blossom,” Christoferson said. She added, “It’s about everything that we do during Apple Blossom — the beer garden, entertainment — everybody has a tradition and everybody has a routine during that time and I just think people are kind of itchy right now because it’s just not happening.”
Organizers are meeting soon to discuss potential dates to host the festival, likely in August or September.
“We’re just kind of waiting, but we’ll just do whatever is right, whatever is safe, that’s our number one priority,” Christoferson said. “And we’ll just kind of play the waiting game like everybody else is.”